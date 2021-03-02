'I didn’t even know that doctors could be close to patients' | Black Americans' health and safety needs to be at the heart of treatment

'Eighty percent of African Americans are seen by Black physicians,' said Dr. Jayne Morgan. 'When we think about that, they hold a lot of power and influence.'

ATLANTA — Representation matters, especially when it comes to the medical field during a pandemic that has disproportionately affected people of color.

It’s a trust that’s so important, that the Black Coalition Against Covid actually crafted a love letter to Black America to remind those on the frontlines that Black Americans' health and safety needs to be at the heart of how the pandemic and vaccine rollout is handled.

It’s a sentiment reflected with both patients and doctors that we spoke to in metro Atlanta.

“Once I got my first Black doctor and I realized that the personal connection was way different, I didn’t even know that doctors could be close to patients as far as friendship and that kind of stuff,” said Union City resident Randy Hill. “A Black doctor who loves your whole everything -- telling you, ‘Randy, focus on this.’"

Hill became more contemplative about the situation.

"I think that’s the whole reason I’m still kicking it," he said. "My brother was never under a doctor’s care and he died at 53.”

Dr. Jayne Morgan is the clinical director for Piedmont Healthcare’s COVID-19 task force.

“Eighty percent of African Americans are seen by Black physicians. When we think about that, they hold a lot of power and influence,” she said. “One foot in the hospital, one foot in the culture. That person truly is the bridge to bringing their patients to the touchpoints in their healthcare system.”

Hill agreed with Morgan's assessment.