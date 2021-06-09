Labor Day weekend activities in metro Atlanta draw pre-pandemic crowds

People packed football games, concerts, and art festivals.

ATLANTA — Labor Day weekend brought crowds to events across the city, and for many, the sight was something people hadn't seen in over a year.

Despite COVID-19 cases surging across the state and hospitalizations reaching pandemic highs, pre-pandemic crowds could be seen across the city over the three-day holiday weekend.

From packed football games, music concerts, and art festivals, the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant didn't seem to scare away the masses.

Many people were at Piedmont Park on Monday for Atlanta Jazz Festival.

“You can’t stop living your life. Just be aware of the dangers," said one concert goer.

Another said, "it feels good. It feels safe. We’re spaced out. And it feels good to see people.”

As of Friday, the state surpassed 20,000 COVID-19 deaths, marking another sobering milestone during a pandemic that is setting records once again.

The state first reported 10,000 confirmed deaths in January of this year when vaccines were first being administered to select Georgians.