National Guard responds to delayed test results and overwhelmed labs

'When you put stress on the system, sometimes the system blows and we’re at a point right now we’re it might take 6 to 7 days.'

ATLANTA — The National Guard is responding after it was discovered a small sample of test results were lost as well as thousands of results were delayed from a handful of testing sites.

The National Guard partnered with Augusta University Health Systems to open drive-thru testing sites in the state. Since the launch, in three weeks, they’ve conducted 22,000 tests.

However, 11Alive learned 30 samples were lost- causing those patients to get re-swabbed. Another over 4,000 results were delayed by 4-5 days, leaving people wondering if they had COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, over 2,000 people are still waiting for their results that were tested as early as April 29.

General Randall Simmons said the labs analyzing the results were overwhelmed.

“When you put stress on the system, sometimes the system blows and we’re at a point right now we’re it might take 6 to 7 days.”

What caused the lab to be overwhelmed? Simmons said two main challenges presented themselves: reagents and lab structure.

Reagents are the chemicals used to identify the virus in test kits and there’s a nationwide shortage. As for the labs, they needed to be made over to handle the volume of tests.

However, Simmons said they’re bringing in an additional lab to Atlanta, in hopes of increasing efficiency,

“It’s going to give us time to pull back a little bit, refine our processes and then move out Thursday and Friday back at full speed but at increased capacity,” Simmons explained.

The general apologized for anyone who is currently still waiting for test results. He added many labs across the state are experiencing similar delay challenges.

By the second weekend in May, they hope for a 72-hour turnaround for tests results. Simmons added the delayed results make up about one percent of the test they’ve completed.

Simmons added, asymptomatic patients can get tested at all National Guard locations. However, you cannot get tested just because you want to, but if you have encountered people who have COVID-19 or if you were exposed to it.

To help expedite the process, Simmons suggested downloading the Augusta University Express Heath App to get a quick telemedicine referral, have an online consult, and get referred for a test within 15 minutes at one of the test locations.

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.