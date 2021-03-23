COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expanding to all Georgians 16 and older on Thursday

Gov. Brian Kemp made the announcement during a press conference on Tuesday.

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Tuesday that any Georgian 16 and over can get the COVID-19 vaccine starting Thursday, March 25.

He made the announcement during a press conference at the State Capitol with Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey and Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Chris Stallings.

Kemp had previously said that his goal was to open up eligibility to all adults by early April.

Prior to this, only adults 55 and over, adults over 16 with prior health conditions, teachers, healthcare workers, law enforcement, fire and first responders, judges and court staff, parents of children with complex medical conditions and caregivers were eligible.

Earlier in the day, Kemp visited the mass-vaccination site at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. With the help of FEMA and the Dept. of Defense, this Fulton County site is expected to be the largest in the southeast. They said they hope to vaccinate 42,000 people a week at this location.

There are also eight state-run mass-vaccination sites where you can get a coronavirus vaccine. To get an appointment at one of these locations, visit myvaccinegeorgia.com.

Georgians can also make appointments for vaccines at local and county health departments as well as private pharmacy's, such as Publix, Kroger, Walmart, Walgreens and CVS.

It is important to note that for those aged 16 and 17, Pfizer is the only vaccine currently approved for these ages, according to the Dept. of Public Health.

