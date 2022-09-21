Get a COVID booster, take home $100 this Saturday in DeKalb County

The county said they are giving out gift cards along with bookbags.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A free COVID-19 vaccine booster drive is being held on Saturday, and those attending are eligible for a $100 gift card, according to DeKalb County.

The county said that anyone over 12 is eligible and that in addition to the gift card, see-through bookbags with school supplies will be given out. Performers with UniverSoul and others will provide entertainment.

People are asked to pre-register on their website to shorten wait times, but walk-ups are welcome. DeKalb County said people could stay in their car for vaccines.

COVID-19 booster shots are free, but the county still asks people to bring insurance information and a photo ID if available.

"While participants will not be billed, an administration fee may be applied for Medicare, Medicaid and most private insurance," a release stated.

The county also said for people to bring their CDC vaccination cards; without it, they will have to verify another way.