Emory University students, staff soon required to receive COVID-19 boosters

Students and staff alike will soon be required to receive their COVID-19 booster shots at Atlanta's Emory University.

ATLANTA — Students and staff of Emory University may have sore arms following a new requirement from the school. Everyone is required to receive their COVID-19 booster shots in the coming days, Emory President Gregory L. Fenves revealed in a statement Thursday.

Students will need to upload their booster documentation into the school's student health portal starting Dec. 20. Faculty and staff, however, will need to complete online forms via the school's Emory Forward to attest to their booster status starting Jan. 6.

Whether they're working for or studying under the school -- all students, faculty and staff have a hard deadline. Everyone will need to verify their COVID-19 booster vaccination status by Jan. 19. Those that have previously received a vaccine exemption will have their exemptions extended for the booster.

"With more than 97% of students, faculty, and staff currently vaccinated, we have kept our campus healthy." Fenves said in a news release. "The booster is the next step in an evolving public health strategy that has seen us adapt to every new development in the pandemic to continue the learning, teaching, and discovery that define Emory."

To receive the booster shot, those that have received the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will need to wait two months before receiving their boosters. Meanwhile, Pfizer and Moderna vaccine users will need to wait a full six months before receiving their booster shots.

Emory's president also had a suggestion for those still needing their shots.