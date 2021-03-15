What you should know before booking a COVID appointment at Georgia's mass-vaccination sites

Here's how to book an appointment now that eligibility is expanded in the state.

ATLANTA — Starting Monday, roughly 5 million people in Georgia are now able to get the vaccine, now that the state has expanded eligibility.

And on Monday morning, thousands started getting vaccinated at the state-run site at the Delta Flight Museum.

The museum in Hapeville is a mass vaccination site with four lanes of cars lining up and drivers - like newly-eligible, Ivan Mullins - pulling through to get their shots.

"I was concerned about my family members and myself,” Mullins explained.

On March 15, people 55 years old and older can get the vaccine, as can people with serious health conditions like asthma, obesity, diabetes, cancer, sickle cell disease, cystic fibrosis, the immunocompromised, COPD, hypertension and pregnancy.

According to the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, the Delta museum location is one of the most heavily-trafficked state-run sites for the metro area.

Here are some things you should keep in mind when trying to book your appointment with the state:

1. Register with the state website

Georgians don't necessarily have to be eligible for the vaccine to register. They can pre-register for state-run sites, so that they can be notified when they become eligible.

To register, go to www.MyVaccineGeorgia.com.

2. Know your options

Those living in metro Atlanta should know that the Delta Flight Museum isn't the only site available to them. They could get a vaccine sooner if they’re willing to drive to other state-run locations, like in Bartow County, Albany or Columbus. (Click here for a full list of the state mass-vaccination sites)

Or they can check their local health department, private healthcare provider or local pharmacy to see whether they are able to get an appointment sooner.

3. Which shot will you receive?

Keep in mind that at all the state-run sites, only the Pfizer vaccines are being administered. So, anyone who has already received a Moderna shot will need to go somewhere else for their second dose.

For Mullins, he said it was easy getting scheduled and getting through for dose one.