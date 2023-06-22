Recent inmate suicides spark talk over mental health in Georgia's justice system

Executive Director of Mental Health America of Georgia Charles Dansby said the news of two inmates' deaths at the facility has some advocates concerned.

ATLANTA — Details are still limited surrounding the suicide deaths of two inmates at the Cobb County Detention Center earlier this month, but the news is reigniting the conversation around mental healthcare and the justice system.

The Cobb County Sheriff's Office said on June 17, Augustus Green, 19, was found unresponsive in his cell. He was rushed to Kennestone Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Green was in jail on several charges, including aggravated assault since March 25.

No details have been released on the death of William Lopez, 17, who the sheriff's office said died from an apparent suicide on June 20. He had been in jail since January 18 on an armed robbery charge.

The Cobb County Sheriff's Office has gained attention for its commitment to mental health services over the last few years. Executive Director of Mental Health America of Georgia Charles Dansby said the news of two inmates' deaths at the facility has some advocates concerned.

“It’s very worrisome because they’re one of the leading jails in mental health and if they’re still having those struggles – what does it mean for the rest of the jails in the state?" Dansby explained.

Inside the Cobb County Detention Center is 24/7 mental health access with the facility being one of only two in the country that has technology to connect an inmate immediately with a mental health provider.

However, Dansby said more needs to be done across the state because Georgia continues to lag behind, adding "I think that it starts at the youth detention centers.”

According to NAMI, 70% of youth in juvenile justice systems have a mental health disorder which is why mental health leaders claim it is critical to pour resources into these facilities first.

“If we could go into those facilities and really help the teens focus on their mental health – we think it could be a better experience if they do end up in an adult detention center," Dansby explained.