27-year-old killed after dump truck backed into him in roadway of construction site

ATHENS, Clark County — The Athens-Clarke Police Department is investigating after a 27-year-old man was killed in the roadway of a construction site Tuesday.

Police responded to the incident at 9:24 a.m. at the intersection of Tallassee Road near Westchester Drive.

According to investigators, an asphalt truck driver emptied a load and was backing down a road under construction, when the driver hit a 27-year-old who was painting the roadway.

Police said the victim Dustin Jenkins, 27, of Chatsworth, had his back turned to the dump truck.

Officials said EMS was taking him to a hospital when he died due to his injuries.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact officer James Trotter at 762-400-7326 or email James.Trotter@accgov.com.