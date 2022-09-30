Happy 71st Birthday, 11Alive! | Facts to know about the station

11Alive celebrates 71 years of delivering news coverage to the homes of the greater Atlanta metro area.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — More than seven decades ago, 11Alive aired its first broadcast, and Atlanta let us into their homes for the first time.

Since 1951, 11Alive has provided community coverage and local news for the greater Atlanta metro area.

The station started with broadcasts that used technicians specializing in ancient equipment. It has since evolved with the era of digital technology. In 2022, the station will continue to deliver impactful stories by providing breaking news alerts straight to smartphones.

Atlanteans have depended on us countless times, a prime example being when the Interstate-85 Bridge collapsed in 2017. And this was not the first time we served impactful storytelling.

Interesting facts about the station

11Alive's first home was on the historic West Peachtree Street as WLTV on Channel 8. This location delivered coverage for 50 years until moving to its new home on Monroe Place.

In 1995, the station aired the iconic Atlanta Braves victory in Game 6 of the World Series at Atlanta Fulton County Stadium. The station continues to bring Braves coverage, including their World Series run in 2021.

In 1996, 11Alive was the only local news station bringing the Summer Olympics straight out of Atlanta.

11Alive has introduced and preserved the faces of many who served for 71 years. No one at the station could forget Chuck Moore and Jill Becker for bringing morning news to the affiliate for decades.

The station cannot forget those who continue to contribute content decades later. Chief Meteorologist Chris Holcomb has forecasted daily weather and major weather events for 31 years now. And reporter Jon Shirek continues to leave a mark with his storytelling and was present for the station’s younger years.