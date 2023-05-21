2 hurt in shooting at Buckhead Trader Joe's parking lot

Both victims that had been hurt had non life-threatening injuries, according to police.

ATLANTA — Officers are investigating a double shooting that they said broke out in the parking lot of Trader Joe's overnight.

Police said it happened at the store off Peachtree Road near Buckhead Village.

According to Atlanta police, it appeared that several people were fighting in the lot when someone reportedly pulled out a gun and started shooting.

The person who opened fire then ran off from the scene and is not in custody, police said.

So far, there is no word on a suspect description. No other information was available from police.