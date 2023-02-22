12-year-old, 13-year-old shot near Atlanta playground, police say

This is a developing story.

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after a 12-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy were shot near a playground in Mechanicsville not far from Rosa Burney Park Wednesday evening.

Just after 7:30 p.m., officers responded to 565 McDaniel St. SW where they found the two children suffering from gunshot wounds. Both children were alert, conscious and breathing and were taken to a nearby hospital, police said.

An initial investigation by police indicates that a dispute between two groups of young people spiraled out of control and led to shots being fired. The location of the shooting is also near Dunbar Elementary School, off Ralph David Abernathy Freeway.

As of 8 p.m., APD said the scene was very active and its investigation has only just begun.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.