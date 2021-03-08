20-year-old killed in drive-by shooting in Clayton County, police say

Clayton County Police said Nehemiah Givan was walking home with two people from a music studio when a white SUV pulled up and began shooting at them.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police are investigating after a 20-year-old was killed in a drive-by shooting in Forest Park Thursday night.

Officers responded shortly after 10 p.m. at the 4700-block of Price Street and found Nehemiah Givan, 20, between two buildings shot multiple times.

Clayton County Police said Givan was walking home with two people from a music studio when a white SUV pulled up and began shooting at them.

Givan ran away, but later died due to his injuries. The two people that were with Givan gave their statements to police, but the investigation is ongoing.

At this time, no arrests have been made, according to the police department.