Court enters not guilty plea for Buckhead stabbing suspect

23-year-old Antonio Brown is accused of killing Eleanor Bowles. She was found stabbed to death in her Paces West home last December.

The suspect accused of killing a 77-year-old Buckhead woman appeared in front of a Fulton County Superior Court judge for his arraignment hearing Tuesday.

Antonio Brown waived the initial reading of the charges against him in court. Because of that, the court entered a not guilty plea on his behalf -- which happens under Georgia law.

On December 10, 2022, 23-year-old Brown allegedly stabbed Eleanor Bowles to death inside her home, located in the gated community of Paces West.

Atlanta Police Department investigators previously said the motive appeared to have been a crime interrupted, where Bowles encountered the suspect attempting to steal her Lexus SUV in broad daylight.

Bowles was stabbed multiple times and was later discovered in her garage by her son who was coming home for the holiday.

Brown was then arrested less than 24 hours after Atlanta Police released surveillance video.

Brown faces charges including four counts of felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, armed robbery, burglary in the first degree, abuse of an elder person, theft by taking, robbery, and the possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.

Brown's final plea date will be in September of this year, according to the Fulton County District's attorney's office.

The court has not officially given a date on when a trial will began.

