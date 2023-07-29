Man shoots suspect in self-defense after being beaten by stick over food argument: APD

ATLANTA — A fight over food turned violent at a center for people experiencing homelessness in Atlanta on Saturday, according to police.
Atlanta Police officers responded to the Gateway Center at 275 Pryor St. SW just after 4 p.m. after receiving calls of a person shot. When they got there, they found a man who had been shot in each of his arms.
An argument between two men over food escalated into a 32-year-old man finding a large stick where he began to start swinging it at the other man, police said. The suspect then began hitting the man with the stick, when the victim took out a gun and shot the man with the stick several times, according to APD.
Officers said the victim shot the suspect out of self-defense and will not face any charges. The 32-year-old man was arrested and charged. Both men were taken to the hospital to be treated, but were reported to be stable.
The charges against the 32-year-old man are not yet known, although APD's Aggravated Assault Unit was on scene investigating.
