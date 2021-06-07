Gwinnett fire officials investigating arson after two fires at Norcross apartment

Georgia Arson Control, Inc. is offering a reward up to $10,000 for information leading up to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for arson.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County fire crews are investigating for arson after two fires broke out at a Norcross apartment early Sunday morning.

According to officials, the fires happened at the apartment complex at 1705 Club Parkway in Norcross.

Investigators said one fire was found in the breezeway and the second was in an area of pine straw.

According to Gwinnett County Fire's lead investigator, the thermal heat caused damage to the outside of the apartment building.

Georgia Arson Control, Inc. is offering a reward up to $10,000 for information leading up to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for arson.

Gwinnett fire officials said arson is a serious felony crime and it is punishable by imprisonment and associated fines.