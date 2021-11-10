Hartsfield-Jackson airport moves rideshare pick-up spot

Uber and Lyft rides will be directed to a new area at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

ATLANTA — People searching for a rideshare vehicle at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will have to make their way to a new location to find their ride.

Anyone using a rideshare service such as Uber or Lyft will need to head to the dedicated area outside the north parking garage starting Nov. 15.

People arriving at the south terminal will be directed toward the north terminal. Travelers will have to use an escalator or take an elevator to the lower level and head toward the parking decks.

Passengers arriving at the north terminal will be instructed to the parking deck as well.

Airport officials said there will be signage to help guide travelers.

The relocation is to help streamline traffic at one of the nation's busiest airports, especially before the busy holiday travel season, according to airport leaders.

Georgia's largest airport has been seeing a resurgence in travel during the pandemic.