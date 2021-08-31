Authorities investigate report of 'suspicious package' at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA — Authorities are investigating a report about a suspicious package at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday.
A spokesperson for the airport told 11Alive the package is in Concourse F.
"Out of an abundance of caution, the area impacted is now cordoned off while authorities investigate," airport officials said.
They also tweeted the statement, saying there is "moderate impact to operations."
11Alive is monitoring the situation and working to get more details. We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.