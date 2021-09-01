Court document: Atlanta councilmember, mayoral candidate Antonio Brown's fraud case ready for trial

It's unclear at this time when the possible trial could begin.

ATLANTA — A final report and recommendation listed in a court document says Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Brown's case regarding federal fraud charges is "certified ready for trial."

The report from the Atlanta Division of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, which was signed by U.S. Magistrate Judge Alan Baverman on Aug. 11, recommends for Brown's motion to be denied. An evidentiary hearing was held regarding the case. Brown claimed he was in custody and was entitled to the Miranda warnings during the conversation he had with inspectors at his home. He also claimed his statements were not voluntary, the document states.

However, authorities countered that the circumstances show Brown wasn't in custody and wasn't entitled to the Miranda warnings, among other claims.

The analysis in the report concludes that his statements were voluntary and he was not in custody at the time. Therefore, the recommendation was made to deny the motion to suppress statements.

"The Court has not been advised of any impediments to the scheduling of the trial as to this defendant. Therefore, this case is certified ready for trial," the document states.

Officials announced the fraud case last July, alleging Brown had spent thousands of dollars using credit cards and personal loans only to claim he had been the victim of identity theft. He faces several charges, including wire fraud, mail fraud, bank fraud, and making false statements on a bank loan application. Documents state he pleaded not guilty in July 2020 as well.

It's unclear at this time when the possible trial could begin.

Brown has previously stated he is innocent.

"The reality is this I wouldn't be running for mayor of this city if I felt like I wouldn't be vindicated from these charges," Brown told 11Alive back in May. "We need a mayor that is going to operate with honesty, integrity and put the people of this great city first."