Atlanta firefighters give first-hand accounts about response to Midtown mass shooting

When the call first came into Fire Station 19, it was for one person shot. However, things quickly changed.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — It's only been three days since one woman was killed and four others were hurt during a shooting in a Midtown Atlanta medical building. Now a group of firefighters are sharing first-hand accounts of what happened Wednesday afternoon.

When the call first came into Fire Station 19, it was for one person shot. However, things quickly changed for first responders as more information came in.

And by the time it was clear there was an active shooter situation, more personnel and equipment were put on the move.

“A full alarm assignment for an active shooter is going to include four engines and three trucks. We’re going to include three EMS supervisors and two command units. So roughly we’re looking at about 50 to 60 personnel," said Atlanta Fire Battalion Chief Kendale Mitchell.

1 dead, 4 injured in Midtown shooting on West Peachtree Street 1/21

2/21

3/21

4/21

5/21

6/21

7/21

8/21

9/21

10/21

11/21

12/21

13/21

14/21

15/21

16/21

17/21

18/21

19/21

20/21

21/21 1 / 21

For Joette Castronova, station chief, the call brought her back to another one she received nearly 24 years ago.

“Unfortunately I have been involved in a mass shooting," Castronova said. " In 1999 we had Mark Barton that did a mass casualty shooting up in Buckhead. Just learning the things that I learned then it helped me apply it to the one here."

Castronova said protocol dictates firefighters wear protective gear, such as bullet proof vests and helmets to keep them safe.

Firefighter Aldo Rodriguez said the call was one he felt well-prepared for because of all the training his department requires. But now that a few days have past, his team is looking to heal.