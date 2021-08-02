Atlanta man identified as Lake Blackshear drowning victim

Authorities say the man they pulled from a Crisp County Lake on Monday is a 25-year-old Atlanta man who went underwater on Friday

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities said the body they pulled from a Crisp County lake on Monday is that of a 25-year-old Atlanta man who drowned on Friday.

A statement from the Crisp County Sheriff’s office says first responders were dispatched to Lake Blackshear around 6:30 p.m. Friday after 25-year-old Abraham Levy reportedly went underwater and didn’t come back up.

Several emergency agencies responded to assist the sheriff’s office in their quest to find Levy, including the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, county fire department, Sumter County’s Fire Rescue Dive Team, Georgia State Patrol, and Crisp County Emergency Management.

After hours of working to find Levy, the organizations suspended their search at 2 a.m. the next morning.

They picked back up early Sunday, continuing the hunt for Levy along with the Auxiliary Coast Guard from 6:30 a.m. to 9:15 p.m., but crews were unsuccessful in finding a body when they had to stop looking for Levy that night due to weather.

After resuming their efforts for a third time Monday morning at 6 a.m., search and recovery efforts concluded when officials recovered the 25-year-old’s body from the lake just two hours later, around 8 a.m.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Abraham Levy. I appreciate the teamwork and dedication from all personnel involved. Responders continued efforts with little rest and while under heat advisories. They truly went above and beyond. I greatly appreciate the outpour of assistance offered and received from local agencies, state agencies, and citizens,” Sheriff Billy Hancock said in the statement.

Although there is no foul play suspected in Levy’s drowning, the sheriff’s office says the investigation is still ongoing.