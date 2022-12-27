Atlanta opens rec centers to keep kids 'having fun, staying out of trouble' over winter break

The centers are open to children through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

ATLANTA — As Georgia eases out of freezing temperatures ushered in by an arctic blast, students are enjoying a warm-up on the back end of their winter breaks. Atlanta is now offering a way for children to occupy their time and stay out of trouble.

“Our rec centers are open and it’s our intention to publicize it more given the recent increase in gun youth gun violence,” said Atlanta Park and Rec Commissioner Justin Cutler.

Cutler is talking about the city’s recent push to keep kids safe and out of trouble during the holiday break. The move comes after 12-year-old Zyion Charles and 15-year-old Cameron Jackson were both shot near Atlantic Station over Thanksgiving weekend and died. Earlier this month, five teens were shot at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex; 16-year-old Justin Powell and 14-year-old Malik Grover were both killed.

“The City of Atlanta is committed to providing safe alternatives and opportunities for our young people -- to that end, we have free play basketball at 13 recreation centers across the City of Atlanta,” Cutler said.

In addition to opening indoor basketball courts for children over the winter break, the city is promoting other park and recreation attractions like rock climbing, indoor swimming and weight rooms.

Atlanta resident Christopher L. Johnson says services like these helped him as a child.

“I grew up in one of the rec centers on the southside of Atlanta so I think it’s important to come back, be here, and hang out with the kids, a lot of team building just having fun, staying out of trouble,” said Johnson.

The city says children can also get snacks and meals at the rec centers and parents can rest assured their children will be supervised while having a day of fun with their peers.

“We’re providing a lot of great activities both for young people and their families to come out and participate. Many of these activities are free and have no charge so please come out to a recreation center this holiday break,” Cutler said.