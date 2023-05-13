Atlanta Police among departments to visit with Secret Service at White House

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Representatives from the Atlanta Police Department were among those to visit the White House this week as guests of the U.S. Secret Service.
The Secret Service said in a release that APD reps and others from Charlotte, Chicago, Miami, Milwaukee, Philadelphia and Phoenix toured the White House as part of National Police Week.
"The guests were from select police departments and were treated to a guided tour of the mansion, as well several demonstrations from the U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division," the release said.
According to the release, activities included time with the Secret Service canine unit, a presentation from the Hazardous Agent Mitigation Medical Emergency Response team; meet-and-greets with the counter sniper and specialized rifle units; and a briefing with the Mission Assurance Mobile Field Force.
“The Secret Service values the strong relationships we have with our local law enforcement partners,” Director Kimberly Cheatle said. “We work hand in hand with local law enforcement to protect our nation’s leaders and investigate cases of financial fraud. Inviting our partners to the White House gives them a glimpse of our mission and capabilities, and we believe it will encourage further collaboration.”