Atlanta Police among departments to visit with Secret Service at White House

Six other departments went to the White House as part of National Police Week.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Representatives from the Atlanta Police Department were among those to visit the White House this week as guests of the U.S. Secret Service.

The Secret Service said in a release that APD reps and others from Charlotte, Chicago, Miami, Milwaukee, Philadelphia and Phoenix toured the White House as part of National Police Week.

"The guests were from select police departments and were treated to a guided tour of the mansion, as well several demonstrations from the U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division," the release said.

According to the release, activities included time with the Secret Service canine unit, a presentation from the Hazardous Agent Mitigation Medical Emergency Response team; meet-and-greets with the counter sniper and specialized rifle units; and a briefing with the Mission Assurance Mobile Field Force.