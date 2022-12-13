'Officers thought he wouldn't survive' | Atlanta Police officer recovering after being hit by DUI driver

Officer Golden and another officer were responding to a domestic situation last Tuesday. When they detained the suspect on a busy street, a driver hit them.

ATLANTA — It's been a week since Atlanta Police Officer Robert "Bobby" Golden was badly hurt when he was hit by a suspected drunk driver. Just in that span of time, he is recovering well in the hospital, according to officers. His colleagues are also calling his healing a miracle.

"Miraculous healing has continued and progressed," said colleague Chris Mercure, who has been providing updates on a GoFundMe fundraiser for the Golden.

Last Tuesday, Golden and another officer were responding to a domestic situation at a gas station on Jonesboro Road SE where a man was threating a woman with some sort of weapon. When they tried to speak to the man, he ran away prompting police to chase him.

The man was then detained on a busy city street and that's when the suspect and Officer Golden were hit by the suspected drunk driver.

According to Mercure, "many officers on scene including myself, thought that Bobby was not going to survive."

The 32-year-old suspected drunk driver was arrested by deputies with the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. He was charged with DUI under the influence of alcohol, speeding and more.

Officer Golden was then transferred from ICU to a recovery room once his recovery improved in just six days.

"Despite Bobby's extensive head trauma among other injuries requiring surgery, he is now walking and continuing to show incredible signs of improvement," Mercure added.

On his GoFundMe page, pictures show Golden's recovery from the first day of the incident to days later as he began to walk.

"From the first day, when Bobby was not talking and his future quality of life was uncertain, to the sixth day when he is walking around his room eating pizza, I have no words," Mercure said.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum called the medical staff at Grady Hospital, helping the officer, "incredible heroes."