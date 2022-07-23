Two people die in Vine City car crash

Atlanta Police said it happened before 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said Saturday that two people died in a car crash in the early morning in Vine City.

There was no immediate word on their identities or any details on what caused the crash.

APD said it happened at James P. Brawley Dr. and Orr St. It happened around 1:45 a.m.

"At the scene officers found one occupant deceased and a second occupant in critical condition. The second occupant was taken to the hospital but died of his injuries," a police statement said.