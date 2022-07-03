Pedestrian killed in Cobb County hit-and-run, police say

It happened Sunday along Austell Road.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 49-year-old man was killed while walking along Austell Road early Sunday morning, Cobb County Police officials said. Now they are trying to find the driver who struck him.

The man was just north of the intersection with Barber Road around 1:45 a.m., outside of the crosswalk, when he was hit by a possible Chevrolet.

They said the vehicle should have damage to the front near the bumper and may have had a plastic "chain" design license plate frame that is now damaged and missing pieces, they said.

The man, whose name we are not releasing until next of kin is notified, died at the scene.