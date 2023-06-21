The grandmother said the 4-month-old struggled to take her last breath.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLARKSTON, Ga. — An infant delivered prematurely earlier this year after her mother was shot has died. Little Millianni battled surviving for four months.

Her mother, Shaniyah Rodriguez, died after being shot on Feb. 2 at the Brannon Hill condo complex. When DeKalb County Police arrived to the scene that morning, they discovered that Shaniyah, who was eight months pregnant at the time, had been shot in the head. She passed away at the hospital, but doctors were able to deliver her baby during an emergency C-section.

Now, the family is devastated that little Millianni is gone.

“It says, 'Millianni, honey, I promise I tried my hardest,” said Adrienne Rodriguez, as she read the heartfelt poem she wrote for her granddaughter.

“She died literally in my arms. I don’t even look at her like a grandchild. I love you, I looked at her as my baby, that I never knew I needed,” Adrienne said.

She spent everyday of the last four month at the hospital hoping her granddaughter would get healthy enough to come home with her; she even prepared her room. But, Monday the child had complications and died.

“It was so traumatizing. I can’t get those sounds out of my head," said Adrienne, as she described Millianni's last moments of life.

She said the infant struggled to take her last breath as a recording of her mom singing came to an end.

“She is so strong but there comes a point where enough is enough. Like, I literally tried everything humanly possible to fix his mistake,” said Adrienne.

In late February, DeKalb Police arrested 22-year-old Diamonte Haithcoats in connection with the deadly shooting. Shaniyah was dating Haithcoats and was pregnant with his child.

Now, all Adrienne says she is left with are pictures of her daughter and a molding of her granddaughter’s tiny hands.

“He took everything, you literally took everything. I hope justice is prevailed. I don’t want him to get a slap on the wrist, don’t even want him to get a plea deal. I want to go to trial," she said.

DeKalb Police have not confirmed if or when Haithcoats charges will be updated to include the baby’s death.