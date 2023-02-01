Georgia lawmakers want to make West Hunter Street Baptist Church a national historic site

By making the 135-year-old church a historic site, one of it's most famous leaders will have their legacy preserved.

ATLANTA — Georgia's lawmakers on Capitol Hill are working to cement the legacy of civil rights activist and Baptist minister Ralph David Abernathy, Sr., in U.S. history.

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock have introduced a bill to recognize Atlanta's West Hunter Street Baptist Church as a National Historic Site.

Abernathy became the sixteenth pastor and leader of the church in 1961 and would guide the congregation for nearly 30 years through the Civil Rights Movement. He is credited for growing the church in both memberships and acreage.

If passed, the bipartisan legislation would give the church protections, preserve its legacy, and in turn, Abertnathy's contributions.

“Ralph David Abernathy Sr. was a great Georgian, a great American, and a titan of the civil rights movement,” Ossoff said in a news release. “This is why Sen. Warnock and I are working together to establish Atlanta’s West Hunter Street Baptist Church as a National Historic Site and preserve the legacies of Reverend Abernathy, his wife Juanita, and the church.”

Georgia lawmakers are also pushing to name the historic site after Abernathy.

Other members of Congress have introduced companion legislation in the U.S. House. Rep. Nikema Williams, Rep. Hank Johnson, Rep. Austin Scott, Rep. Sanford D. Bishop, Jr., Rep. Early L. "Buddy" Carter, Rep. Lucy McBath, and Rep. David Scott are leading the initiative.