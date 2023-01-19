Body found burning in woods identified: Fulton County officials

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office identified the remains of a man found burning in a wood line last December.
Nicholas Williams, 32, was identified as the man found in the woods. The examiner’s office is investigating Williams’ death as a homicide.
Investigators believe Williams died from a gunshot wound and his remains were later burned in the area near Old Gordon and Collier Roads. Williams’ remains were found near the Atlanta Police Department Zone 4 precinct.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
