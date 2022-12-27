What does a boil water advisory mean? | What to know

Answers to common questions.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — Multiple counties in metro Atlanta have been placed on a boil water advisory after freezing temperatures damaged water pipes and valves, causing water pressure to drop in the counties.

The drop in pressure may make water unsafe to drink unless it's boiled beforehand.

But with this guidance comes questions about which situations require one to boil their water and for how long.

Thankfully, the Centers for Diseas Control and Prevention offers answers to many questions residents may have.

How long should I boil the water for?

It's recommended you bring the water to a full rolling boil for one minute, according to the CDC. In addition, you should let the water cool after boiling because drinking or touching water that hot is almost certainly a bad idea.

What if the tap water is filtered?

You still need to boil the water.

How about ice?

Don't use that either. The CDC says it isn't a good idea to use water from any appliance connected to your line, such as a refrigerator.

Do I have to boil before washing my hands?

The CDC says that's not necessary in most cases. You can still use tap water and soap to wash, just be sure to follow guidance from local health officials.

What if I want to bath or shower?

Just be sure not to swallow any water. According to the CDC, as long as you do that, you should be fine. Use caution though when bathing kids or babies. The CDC notes you may want to consider a sponge bath.

And brushing my teeth?

You do need to boil your water in this case or just use bottled water.

How about washing dishes, is that safe?

The CDC recommends using disposable plates, cups, and utensils during these circumstances. Dishwashers are safe to use if:

The water reaches a final rinse temperature of at least 150 degrees Fahrenheit (66°Celsius), or

The dishwater has a sanitizing cycle.

If you're washing by hand:

Wash and rinse the dishes as you normally would using hot water.

In a separate basin, add 1 teaspoon of unscented household liquid bleach for each gallon of warm water.

Soak the rinsed dishes in the water for at least one minute.

Let the dishes air dry completely before using again.

Will I be able to do laundry?

Yes, it's safe to wash clothes as usual.

And if I'm just cleaning things like toys and surfaces?

Be sure to use bottled water, boiled water, or wash that has been disinfected with bleach, according to the CDC.

How about my pets? Can they get sick?

Yep, they can still get sick from the same germs as you or, even worse, spread them. Make sure their water is boiled or just give them bottled water to drink.

Do I need to water my plants with boiled or bottled water, too?