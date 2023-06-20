Two DeKalb County neighborhoods could be annexed into Brookhaven

An application and letter of intent have been filed on behalf of residents in the Toco Hills and Merry Hills neighborhoods.

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Two neighborhoods in DeKalb County could soon become part of the city they adjoin, Brookhaven.

An application and letter of intent have been filed on behalf of residents in the Toco Hills and Merry Hills neighborhoods, which would incorporate 1,090 tax parcels and 462 total acres into Brookhaven.

A map available here shows the area that would be annexed into Brookhaven. The application was filed in late May, and it remains under review.

A representative for the applicants sent letters to residents in the area that would be annexed, which was included in the application. The letter states 64% of voters in the area signed the petition to join Brookhaven, and the application includes hundreds of property owner signatures.

"You, the neighbors of our neighborhood made this happen - to join the city we only needed 60%," it states. "Once our application is approved by the city, Brookhaven will provide us with police, road repair, zoning and other services. First on the list is zoning, and that is the subject of this mailing."

A public meeting was held last week on the proposal. It's not clear when the city would make a final determination about actually making the annexation, though the project page indicates the issue will be heard at the City Council meeting on June 28.