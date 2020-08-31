Woodstock teen killed in motorcycle crash

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — An 18-year-old Woodstock man died Saturday when he lost control of the motorcycle he was riding, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office announced Monday.

Bryant Lai was traveling along Stone Bridge Parkway near Towne Lake Parkway when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck the curb of the roadway, the sheriff's office said. He was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where he died from his injuries.