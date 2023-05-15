Butts County deputy in ICU with 'major injures,' another person missing after boating accident

Neither the deputy nor the other individual have been identified.

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — The Butts County Sheriff's Office is asking for prayers as one of its deputies is in the ICU with "major injuries" and another person is missing following a boating accident on Sunday night.

Exactly how the incident occurred isn't clear. But the Butts County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that it happened on the Jasper County side of Jackson Lake.

Neither the deputy nor the other individual have been identified. The sheriff's office described an operation to find the other person as one to "recover the body of this beloved person in our community."

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is assisting with the investigation while the sheriff's dive team is "currently working the recovery of one missing," the Facebook post said.

"I would ask for continued prayers for the families of both involved and pray God will bring them peace and comfort during this most difficult time," the post said. "I would ask that you keep the deputies and firefighters currently working to recover the body of this beloved person in our community."