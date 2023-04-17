House fire in Cherokee County causes road closure, officials say

When crews arrived on scene, flames and smoke were seen coming from the front of the home.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County Firefighters battled a house fire that caused a road closure Monday afternoon near Pearidge Road and Reinhardt College Parkway in Canton.

When crews arrived on scene, they were met with “flames and smoke coming from the front of the home,” according to a Facebook post from Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services.

Firefighters searched the home and were able to get the fire under control. No one was injured from the fire, the post said.

Residents are asked to avoid the north end of Pearidge Road since it is still closed.

Currently, the cause of the fire is under investigation.