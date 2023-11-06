Deadly crash kills 1 outside of fast food restaurant in Atlanta

Here is what we know.

ATLANTA — A car accident in Atlanta's Browns Mill Park neighborhood killed one person late Sunday night, police said.

The crash happened at 211 Cleveland Avenue SW, just outside of a Checker's fast food restaurant in southwest Atlanta.

The area is about a half-block east of the interchange on I-75.

Atlanta Police had the entire area blocked off with crime scene tape and called the investigation into the crash "fluid." They are trying to determine what led up to the crash.

11Alive is working to learn more details and will update this story as more information becomes available.