Family believes 7-year-old, grandmother killed in South Fulton house fire

The fire broke out at a home on Oswego Trail.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — A seven-year-old girl and her grandmother are believed to be victims in a massive house fire that happened in South Fulton on Wednesday.

The girl's father told 11Alive that he believes his daughter, Hailey Harris, and her grandmother were killed during the fire and are still in the home.

Crews with South Fulton Fire and Rescue said they arrived at the two-story home on Oswego Trail just before 5 a.m. and found it fully engulfed in flames. A total of 12 people were believed to be inside the home at the time of the fire.

On Wednesday, fire officials pronounced two people - one man and one woman - as dead after being unaccounted for. Five others were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and are in stable condition, according to fire officials. They added that two others drove themselves to the hospital and one person simply walked away.

Fire crews also announced on Wednesday that they were still looking to locate two more people who were inside the home but unaccounted for. The family told 11Alive they believe these two are the child and her grandmother.

Photos | Hailey Harris 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

Due to the building's extensive damage and unstable structure, fire crews had to put the search on pause until Thursday.

Lt. Jackson with South Fulton Fire said the floors of the home are burned out, the staircases are gone and the back side of the house is almost completely erased. The fire department previously said that the roof of the building started to cave in.