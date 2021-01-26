Child hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself in the leg, police say

ATLANTA — A child was hospitalized, Monday afternoon, after police said he accidentally shot himself in the leg with a gun.
It happened around 1:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of James Jackson Parkway in northwest Atlanta, police said.
According to early information from the Atlanta Police Department, officers were dispatched around that time after getting reports of a person shot.
When they got there, authorities said they found the 3-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his leg.
Police said Grady EMTs and Atlanta Fire and Rescue took the child to the hospital for further treatment and said he was responsive at the time. However, police said they didn't have any more information on how the child is currently doing.
Investigators with the department were notified and responded to the scene. They're now working to find out more about what happened in the moments before the shooting. There was no more information available, including about how the child got the gun or if any adults could also face charges.