Child hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself in the leg, police say

Atlanta Police say the child accidentally shot himself. He was responsive when he was taken to the hospital.

ATLANTA — A child was hospitalized, Monday afternoon, after police said he accidentally shot himself in the leg with a gun.

It happened around 1:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of James Jackson Parkway in northwest Atlanta, police said.

According to early information from the Atlanta Police Department, officers were dispatched around that time after getting reports of a person shot.

When they got there, authorities said they found the 3-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Police said Grady EMTs and Atlanta Fire and Rescue took the child to the hospital for further treatment and said he was responsive at the time. However, police said they didn't have any more information on how the child is currently doing.