Man shot while playing on gas station gambling machine | Why Atlanta City Council says more security cameras could help

Citgo shooting comes just hours after city leaders unveil how they're working to target crime at nightclubs and gas stations.

ATLANTA — Authorities are still searching for the person who shot a man inside of a gas station in northwest Atlanta on Tuesday.

Atlanta Police said it happened at the Citgo gas station on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway around midnight. They said a man was playing on the gas station's gambling machine when a gunman tried to rob him. At some point, the suspect shot the man. Medics took the victim to Grady Hospital where he remains stable.

The shooting comes just hours after city leaders met to discuss how to target crime at gas stations and nightclubs. Atlanta City Council members said they want to require businesses to have a safety plan that includes a point-person to call when trouble starts, in addition to having gas stations install cameras at every pump.

“So there's a program called Connect Atlanta, which is a way for private businesses or even residents to integrate their cameras into the overall technology of the Atlanta Police Department. Specifically, we've been focused on making sure that gas stations and other businesses have cameras and have those integrated into the system," explained Council President Doug Shipman.

Shipman said they also want the power to close businesses quickly if crime occurs there often.