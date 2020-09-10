Clayton County officer injured; circumstances of injury unclear

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County officer was injured Friday in circumstances that remain unclear.
The Clayton County Police Department tweeted shortly after 6 a.m.: "A Clayton County Police Officer has been injured this morning. The officer is alert and conscious, as this injury is non-life threatening. The investigation is still ongoing and details are still very limited at this time."
The department said it would be providing media with an update from the chief, who was expected to first check on the officer.
This is a developing story.