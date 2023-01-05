Clayton County police release sketch, need help identifying remains

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous web story.
Clayton County police need help to identify a man who was found dead back in November.
The man was found at the 600 block of Hunter Ridge Drive near Hawthorne Elementary School, according to a news release from the Clayton County Police Department.
Police are only certain that the person is a man and he was wearing a red short-sleeved t-shirt. Due to the body’s condition, police asked a forensic artist to create a recreation of the man.
Clayton County police are working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigations to identify the man found. If you have any information about this man, call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or email at community.affairs@claytoncountyga.gov.