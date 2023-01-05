Clayton County police release sketch, need help identifying remains

Due to the body’s condition, police asked a forensic artist to create a recreation of the man.

Clayton County police need help to identify a man who was found dead back in November.

The man was found at the 600 block of Hunter Ridge Drive near Hawthorne Elementary School, according to a news release from the Clayton County Police Department.

Police are only certain that the person is a man and he was wearing a red short-sleeved t-shirt. Due to the body’s condition, police asked a forensic artist to create a recreation of the man.