Cobb County crash sends 2 to hospital, 22-year-old charged with DUI: Police

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta police arrested a 22-year-old woman after she allegedly caused a serious wreck while driving under the influence.
The crash occurred around 2 a.m. on Wednesday at Roswell Road and Cobb Parkway. According to police, the 22-year-old was turning onto Roswell Road when her Ford collided with a parked Tesla.
A 22-year-old woman was sitting in the left back passenger seat Tesla at the time of the accident, the police department said.
The force of the collision also impacted another passenger, a 23-year-old who was sitting next to her, according to a Facebook post from the Marietta Police Department.
Both passengers were taken to the hospital, with the 22-year-old being treated for life-threatening injuries and the 23-year-old being treated for serious injuries, the post said. The driver of the Ford was not injured, police said, but did not disclose if the 44-year-old Tesla driver was hurt in the crash.
The 22-year-old driver was arrested on the scene and is being held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on several charges, including DUI and serious injury by vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to call Officer N. St. Onge at the Marietta Police Department at 770-794-5352.