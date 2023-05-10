Cobb County crash sends 2 to hospital, 22-year-old charged with DUI: Police

The crash happened early Wednesday morning at around 2 a.m. along Roswell Road at Cobb Parkway.

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta police arrested a 22-year-old woman after she allegedly caused a serious wreck while driving under the influence.

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. on Wednesday at Roswell Road and Cobb Parkway. According to police, the 22-year-old was turning onto Roswell Road when her Ford collided with a parked Tesla.

A 22-year-old woman was sitting in the left back passenger seat Tesla at the time of the accident, the police department said.

The force of the collision also impacted another passenger, a 23-year-old who was sitting next to her, according to a Facebook post from the Marietta Police Department.

Both passengers were taken to the hospital, with the 22-year-old being treated for life-threatening injuries and the 23-year-old being treated for serious injuries, the post said. The driver of the Ford was not injured, police said, but did not disclose if the 44-year-old Tesla driver was hurt in the crash.

The 22-year-old driver was arrested on the scene and is being held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on several charges, including DUI and serious injury by vehicle.