LaGrange home declared 'total loss' after heavy fire

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A Georgia family is now without a home after a fire destroyed their belongings early Tuesday morning. LaGrange Fire officials declared their home a "total loss."

Crews were called to the home located on Addie Street just around 7:30 a.m. for reports of a heavy fire.

When they arrived, firefighters located flames in front of the home. Officials said the fire caused damage to two rooms. Smoke and heat damage destroyed the rest of the residence.

According to witnesses, two people were in the home when the fire broke out, but they escaped.

Officials said that the home did not have any working smoke detectors. The power and gas service were also cut when the fire happened.

Authorities later determined that the property was a total loss. However, they could not figure out what caused the fire. The cause of the fire is listed as undetermined after investigation.

After the incident, the department urged people to close their doors when not home to prevent the fire from spreading.

