2 pets die in Clayton County apartment fire: Officials

Firefighters are battling an apartment fire off Riverdale Road in College Park, police said.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County firefighters are on scene of an apartment fire that broke out Thursday afternoon in College Park.

Crews with Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services were called to the complex, which is at the 5800 block of Riverdale Road. From a photo posted by police, the fire seems to have spread to several apartments.

Currently, two dogs have died from the fire. It is not known if any people were injured or what caused the fire. 11Alive is working to gather more information as crews continue to battle the blaze.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.