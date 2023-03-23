2 pets die in Clayton County apartment fire: Officials

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County firefighters are on scene of an apartment fire that broke out Thursday afternoon in College Park.
Crews with Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services were called to the complex, which is at the 5800 block of Riverdale Road. From a photo posted by police, the fire seems to have spread to several apartments.
Currently, two dogs have died from the fire. It is not known if any people were injured or what caused the fire. 11Alive is working to gather more information as crews continue to battle the blaze.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.