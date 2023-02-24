1 killed in crash on I-75 northbound in Clayton County

This happened near CW Grant Parkway.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead after a crash on I-75 northbound at CW Grant Parkway, Clayton County Police said.

Officers first tweeted about the incident Friday morning, just after 2:20 a.m.

While police initially thought the scene could take up to five hours to clear, the interstate was able to reopen just after 5 a.m.

As or right now, there is no word on what caused the crash in the first place or whether any other drivers were injured.