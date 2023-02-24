1 killed in crash on I-75 northbound in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead after a crash on I-75 northbound at CW Grant Parkway, Clayton County Police said.
Officers first tweeted about the incident Friday morning, just after 2:20 a.m.
While police initially thought the scene could take up to five hours to clear, the interstate was able to reopen just after 5 a.m.
As or right now, there is no word on what caused the crash in the first place or whether any other drivers were injured.
News happens fast. Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.