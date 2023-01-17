2 men found shot in head, one dead in Coweta County, deputies say

It all happened just after midnight Tuesday on Deep South Road and Johnson Road where deputies found the two men shot.

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — One man is dead and another was taken to the hospital after being shot in the head, according to Coweta County Sheriff's deputies.

It all happened just after midnight Tuesday on Deep South Road and Johnson Road. Officials said one man died at the hospital while the other man's condition is not known at this time.

Deputies with the Sheriff's Office have not said who shot the two men. They also did not say if the two men knew each other. They have not released their identities.

No one has been arrested at this time, according to authorities. Investigators are still working to figure out what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to call 770-254-3911.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.