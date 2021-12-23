Firefighters working to extinguish fire at Decatur apartment complex

11Alive Skytracker flew over the apartment complex shortly before 5:30 p.m. where you can see some smoke coming out of the apartment's roof.

DECATUR, Ga. — Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire at an apartment complex in Decatur.

DeKalb Fire said it happened at an apartment complex at the 2900-block of Panthersville Road.

11Alive Skytracker flew over the apartment complex shortly before 5:30 p.m. where you can see some smoke coming out of the apartment's roof. Firefighters were climbing on top of the apartment building's roof trying to put it out.

Fire officials have not yet said if there were any injuries or how the fire started.