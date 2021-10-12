Child shot in incident at apartment complex near downtown Atlanta, APD says

APD is conducting interviews and working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a child was shot at an apartment complex in Atlanta's Sweet Auburn neighborhood, not far from Downtown Atlanta.

Officers said they were called to the AMC Medical Center on Boulevard Northeast shortly after 10:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a child who had been shot in a lower part of his body. APD said the child was taken to the hospital by his grandmother.

Investigators learned the original incident took place at the Camden Vantage Apartments on Jackson Street near the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Park.

APD is conducting interviews and working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.