Son with disabilities and father die in Christmas Day house fire, DeKalb County authorities say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A father and his son are dead after a house fire in Decatur on Christmas Day.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue was called to a home along Thompson Circle, off Snapfinger Road on Sunday at 3:15 a.m. Crews arrived to the home on fire and said a resident was concerned about two people trapped inside.

Firefighters said they found a man dead. His son, who has disabilities, was also found in the home and was rushed to the hospital, DCFR said. He later died from his injuries.

The Red Cross is now helping six people who were impacted by the fire.