Firefighters extinguish flames on burning home in southeast Atlanta; one man taken to jail, officials say

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire and Rescue extinguished flames to a burning home Saturday afternoon in a southeast Atlanta neighborhood, a fire official said.

Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 1100 block of Constitution Road SE where they found heavy flames in the front and back of a two-story, multi-family complex, according to Atlanta Fire officials.

After breaching the building and putting out the fire, officials confirmed that the residences were clear of anybody and that there were no confirmed injuries. However, the building itself suffered "severe damage."

One man was detained at the scene and was taken to the Fulton County Jail, authorities said.