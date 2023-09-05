DeKalb County Sheriff's Office announces full enrollment for summer camp program

11Alive brought you the story last week after the sheriff's office decided to extend their enrollment period for their "Boys to Men" and "Girls to Pearls" programs.

Officials with DeKalb County are excited to announce that their free summer camp program has been filled.

11Alive brought you the story last week after the sheriff's office decided to extend their enrollment period for their "Boys to Men" and "Girls to Pearls" programs.

A total of 18 boys and 18 girls will attend the camp where they will be given the opportunity to grow physically, mentally, socially and emotionally in a safe environment, according to a flyer posted by DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox.

"They get breakfast. We give them lunch," Maddox said. "They get a snack when they get ready to go home. We provide their T-shirts for them. So, the only thing their parents have to do is make sure that they get here at eight in the morning."

In addition to the DKSO staff, The National Council of Negro Women DeKalb Section will attend the camp every day of the week, officials said.